EU sanctions six people over human rights violations in Crimea

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Council of the EU on Friday announced additional sanctions on six people for serious human rights violations in connection with their action towards members of ethnic groups in Crimea.

The individuals listed include prosecutors and judges active in courts established by Russia's occupying force in Crimea who played a role in handing a prison term to a journalist who belongs to the Crimean Tatar community.

Friday's listings also include two members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who either took part in torturing the journalist or participated in the investigation against him and members of the Crimean Tatar community and of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

