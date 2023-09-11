Missing teen's body found in water-filled underpass in Ambala

The body of a 13-year-old missing boy was found in a water-filled railway underpass in Ambala cantonment on Monday, police said.

Krishna, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was missing since 3 pm on Sunday and his body was recovered from the underpass near Nanhera Flyover located on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway, they said.

The underpass was filled with around 10-foot-deep water, they said, adding the body was taken out with the help of divers.

According to police, Krishna along with his friends had gone to the railway underpass to take a bath and his family members were not aware of it.

On Monday morning, when they reached the underpass while searching for the boy, they found his clothes and footwear lying there, they said.

As per preliminary investigations, children with whom Krishna had gone to take a bath had waited for him for some time. When he did not come out, they went to their respective homes and did not inform anyone about the incident, police said.

Further investigations in the case are on, they said.

