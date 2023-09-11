Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman, children killed in house fire, police suspect suicide by her

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Rajiyasar Station House Officer SHO Satyanarayan Godara said and added that traces of kerosene have been found at the house.He said that only the woman and her children were in the house during the time of the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two children, aged three and one, died in a fire at a house in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Monday, police said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide by her. The incident took place in an area under the Rajiyasar police station, they said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Rajiyasar Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayan Godara said and added that traces of kerosene have been found at the house.

He said that only the woman and her children were in the house during the time of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti Rajput, Sarthak (3) and Mohit (1), police said. The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday morning, Godara said. He said that at present no case has been registered in this regard. The case will be registered on the basis of information from the victim's relatives, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

