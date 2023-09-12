Hundreds killed in ethnically motivated attacks in Sudan's West Darfur: UN rights chief
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday said that ethically motivated attacks perpetrated by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militia had killed hundreds in West Darfur. Bloodshed has escalated since fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF erupted in April, bringing the country to the brink of civil war.
"In West Darfur, ethnically motivated attacks perpetrated by the RSF and allied Arab militia have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of non-Arab civilians primarily from Masalit communities," Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "Such developments echo a horrific past that must not be repeated."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Far from fighting, doctor strikes aggravate healthcare collapse in Port Sudan; US FTC suspends challenge to block Amgen's $27.8 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics
Military leader Burhan visits east Sudan in first tour outside of capital since conflict erupted
Sudan military ruler promises decisive victory, rules out deal with 'traitors'
Deputy President Mashatile arrives in South Sudan to implement R-ARCSS
Sudan's Burhan heads to Egypt to meet President Sisi -statement