Denmark to donate military aid package to Ukraine, worth $833 mln
Denmark will donate a package worth 5.8 billion Danish crowns ($833 million) to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Tuesday. The full amount is distributed over three rounds - 4.3 billion this year, 1.4 billion in 2024 and 52 million in 2025, the ministry said.
"After more than a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defence stocks. Therefore, we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation, tailored to Ukraine's needs here and now," foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement. This is the twelfth and largest donation package Denmark has sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, the ministry added. ($1 = 6.9626 Danish crowns)
