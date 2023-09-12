Gurugram: Man kills self on Insta Live, wife accuses female friend of torture

A 35-year-old man here allegedly committed suicide, recording and broadcasting the act through Instagram Live from a hotel room, police said on Tuesday.

The wife of the deceased, Vikram, has accused a woman of blackmailing him and forcing her husband to commit suicide.

According to the complaint filed by Neeru, the wife, a native of Hisar, on Monday, her husband Vikram had gone to a hotel in Sector 38 at the call of a female friend of his to celebrate her birthday. ''At the hotel, my husband was forced to commit suicide and even record it on Instagram Live. She was constantly blackmailing Vikram and demanding money from him. She had some objectionable videos of both of them which she threatened to make upload online. ''She tortured Vikram twice and forced him to kill himself,'' Neeru said in her complaint, according to police. The couple lives with its two children in the Rajendra Park area, she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the female friend under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station on Monday, said police. ''An FIR has been registered against Anshi, a native of Himachal Pradesh, as per the complaint. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO, Sadar Police Station.

