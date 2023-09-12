France calls for release of consulate official in Niger
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:35 IST
France's foreign ministry on Tuesday called for the immediate release of a French consulate official held by security forces in Niger. It said that an advisor to French nationals in Niger had been arrested by Niger security forces on September 8.
"From day one, our embassy has worked to guarantee consular protection to our compatriot," it said.
