Azerbaijan foreign minister says dual Red Cross convoys may embark for blockaded Karabakh 'within hours'

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:48 IST
Jeyhun Bayramov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan had given the green light for two Red Cross humanitarian convoys to the blockaded breakaway Karabakh region that could set off "within hours".

Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan was ready for humanitarian convoys to be conducted "on a regular basis".

Azerbaijan's Armenian-inhabited breakaway region of Karabakh has been under effective blockade by Baku since December 2022, causing acute shortages of fuel and food. The two sides reportedly agreed to unblock road communications on Saturday, although the road connecting Karabakh to Armenia has yet to open fully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

