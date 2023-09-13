Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:58 IST
Hapur 'lathi-charge': Lawyers across UP abstain from work
Lawyers across the state, including the Allahabad High Court, abstained from judicial work on Wednesday to protest against the state government's ''inaction'' in a recent incident of alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur.

The lawyers were supposed to resume work on Wednesday but decided to continue the strike for two more days till Thursday.

Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh President Shiv Kishore Gaur said the decision to abstain from work on September 13 and 14 was taken during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Members of the Lucknow Bar Association gave a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the district administration as part of their protest, General Secretary of the bar association Kuldeep Narain Mishra told PTI.

On September 14, the lawyers will be burning an effigy of the government on the court premises according to the directions of the Bar Council, he said.

Lawyers across the state have been on strike since the alleged incident of lathi-charge on August 29. According to them, no ''concrete action'' has been taken by the state government against the policemen involved in the incident.

In view of the strike, the Allahabad High Court started virtual hearings on Tuesday, however, most lawyers are not participating in the proceedings.

