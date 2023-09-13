Left Menu

Man cheats person of Rs 26 lakh by posing as CBI officer; arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:09 IST
Man cheats person of Rs 26 lakh by posing as CBI officer; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly posing as a CBI officer and cheating a person of Rs 26 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old victim from Mira Road area was a partner in a metal refining company in neighbouring Palghar which was engaged in the purchase of scrapped batteries, recycling and extracting lead from them and selling the same in the market, Kashimira police station's senior police inspector Sandeep Kadam said quoting the FIR.

The GST commissioner's office had raised a query regarding the purchase of scrapped batteries, pointing out certain faults in the transactions in 2021-22 and issued a notice to the firm. The victim submitted all his transaction documents to the GST commissioner and was awaiting a clean chit, as per the FIR.

As there was a delay in the matter, the victim enquired from his acquaintances who referred him to a man, also from Mira Road area here, it said.

The man posed as a ''CBI commissioner'' and offered to help the victim. He allegedly took money from the victim on different occasions between August 2022 and April this year, the FIR said. He also suggested to the victim some investment options and took money while promising good returns, it said.

The accused had also displayed a board on his car claiming to be a CBI officer, it stated.

The victim, however, neither got a clean chit in the GST matter nor the promised returns on investments.

The accused later gave evasive replies that he had invested the money in gutka business which ran into losses, the police said. When the victim asked the accused to return the money, he blocked his number, the official said. The victim filed a police complaint on Sunday, and the accused was arrested on Monday and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 170 (personating a public servant), the official said. The accused was subsequently produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till September 14, he said. The police are now trying to find out if the accused had cheated more persons in a similar manner, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023