Romanian defence ministry says elements of possible drone found on its territory

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:17 IST
Elements of possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, just across the border from Ukraine.
