Romanian defence ministry says elements of possible drone found on its territory
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Elements of a possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, just across the border from Romania.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romanian Agricultural Minister discusses trade, farming with Israeli Ambassador
Ukraine says Russian drones detonated on Romanian territory during Danube strike
Romania denies Russian drones detonated on Romanian territory
Romanian villager fears risk of drone straying from across Ukrainian border
Ukraine says Russian drones detonated on Romanian territory during Danube strike