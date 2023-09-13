Left Menu

NHRC sends notice to Bihar govt over group of men allegedly shaving tribal woman's head

Reportedly, they also made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:23 IST
The NHRC has sent a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over reports that a group of men allegedly shaved the head of a tribal woman in Araria district, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission observed that the report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights.

The NHRC said it has taken a ''suo motu cognisance of a media report that a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a woman belonging to the scheduled tribe in the Raniganj area of the Araria district in Bihar. The incident reportedly happened on September 8.'' Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, it added.

The report should include the status of the FIR, physical as well as mental health status of the victim and compensation, if any, granted to her. The response is expected within four weeks, according to the statement.

According to the media report, the villagers shaved the head of the woman, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a man in the same village. Reportedly, they also made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

