Shots fired at anti-government protest in Syria's Sweida -activists

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST
Representative Image
Anti-government protesters scattered on Wednesday after their demonstration near a Syrian government building in the southern city of Sweida was hit by a spray of bullets, activists and local journalists said.

Sweida has been rocked by weeks of rallies against the Syrian government, first criticising worsening living conditions but then spreading to include calls for President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

