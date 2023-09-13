Left Menu

UK to provide 1 million pound aid package to Libya following flood

Updated: 13-09-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The British government on Wednesday announced an initial aid package worth up to 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) to meet the immediate needs of those affected by a catastrophic flood in the Libyan city of Derna.

Britain said it was working with partners on the ground to identify the most urgent basic needs, including on shelter, healthcare and sanitation.

"We will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required," Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. 

