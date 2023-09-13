China asks Ukrainian official to explain his remarks of India, China on Ukraine issue

China on Wednesday sought an explanation from a senior Ukrainian official after he said that India and China ''do not analyse the consequences of their own steps'' on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

''What's wrong with India, China, and so forth. The problem is that they are not analysing the consequences of their steps, these countries have weak intellectual potential, unfortunately,'' Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak was quoted as saying by Russia's official news outlet Sputnik.

''Yes, they invest in science. Yes, India has launched a lunar rover presently and is now trekking on the surface of the Moon, but that does not indicate that this country fully comprehends what the modern world is about," Podolyak was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said this in a television interview, excerpts of which were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India has repeatedly called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and end their ongoing conflict.

The remark came against the backdrop of the stand taken by India and China on the Ukraine issue.

Asked for her reaction to Podolyak's remarks by another Russian news agency, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Ukrainian official needs to provide an explanation for his remarks.

''I don't know the context of these remarks and will leave it to the speaker to offer explanations," Mao told Ria Novosti.

On the Ukraine crisis, China always acts in a responsible manner to promote talks for peace and facilitate a political settlement, she said, explaining Beijing's stand.

''The individual you cited should view China's position correctly based on accurate interpretation," the spokesperson added, referring to Podolyak.

At the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, the leaders' declaration avoided mentioning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and made a general call to all states to follow the principle of respecting each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in what is largely seen as a climb-down by the Western powers on the conflict.

