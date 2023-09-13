U.S., Bahrain sign strategic security and economic agreement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Bahrain on Wednesday signed a strategic security and economic agreement, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would expand defense and intelligence collaboration between the two countries.
"This agreement will strengthen coordination between our armed forces and the integration of our intelligence capacities, allowing us to even better deter and respond to threats as they arise," Blinken, speaking just before the signing ceremony at the State Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Bahrain
- Blinken
- The United States
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspension from Lok Sabha: Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury to record statement before privileges committee today
US: Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia, officials warn of ‘potential for death' as storm nears state
Suspension from Lok Sabha: Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury leaves to record statement before Privileges Committee
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates longest flyover in state
Maharashtra: Fancy number plates could soon be a thing of the past as state gears up for HSRP on all vehicles