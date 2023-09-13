Left Menu

Bihar: ED arrests JD(U) MLC in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED arrested Janata Dal-United JDU MLC Radha Charan Shah from his residence in Ara Bhojpur district on Wednesday night as part of its investigation into a money laundering case against him, officials said.An ED official said Shah was arrested after sleuths of the central probe agency concluded the day-long search operations at his premise in Ara. Shah has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the official said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:49 IST
Bihar: ED arrests JD(U) MLC in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Radha Charan Shah from his residence in Ara (Bhojpur district) on Wednesday night as part of its investigation into a money laundering case against him, officials said.

An ED official said Shah was arrested after sleuths of the central probe agency concluded the day-long search operations at his premise in Ara. Shah has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the official said. This was the second time ED searched Shah's properties in the last five months.

On May 6, the ED had searched premises linked to the MLC and his associates. Among other businesses, Shah owns hotels and resorts and a private school in Ara, which were also searched. The ED on August 28 had issued summons to Shah and his son, asking them to appear before the agency's Bihar office in Patna within 15 days. Later, both were questioned by the ED. The Income Tax department on February 7 had raided premises linked to Shah and his aides in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023