Kyiv regains eastern village of Andriivka - deputy defence minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:41 IST
Ukraine has recaptured the eastern village of Andriivka near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday.
"Andriivka is ours. We are securing our positions", she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
