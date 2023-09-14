Assam: 4 arrested, gold worth 29 lakh seized

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested and gold worth nearly Rs 29 lakh seized from their possession in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific information, a team of special task force (STF) and Guwahati Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in Jorabat area, bordering Meghalaya.

During the operation, gold wires rounded into five pieces, weighing 518 gm, were found in their possession.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 28,93,030.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)