Assam: 4 arrested, gold worth 29 lakh seized
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:39 IST
Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested and gold worth nearly Rs 29 lakh seized from their possession in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday, police said.
Acting on specific information, a team of special task force (STF) and Guwahati Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in Jorabat area, bordering Meghalaya.
During the operation, gold wires rounded into five pieces, weighing 518 gm, were found in their possession.
The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 28,93,030.
Further investigation is underway.
