NSCM-IM militant killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh

An NSCN-IM militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, officials said.

The militant was killed in a gunfight at Kali Mandir area that falls under Miao police station in Changlang district of the northeastern state, Changlang deputy commissioner (DC) Sunny Singh informed on Thursday.

The rebel was killed by personnel of 11 Assam Rifles during an exchange of fire that broke out after two armed militants of the outfit shot at a patrolling party which was moving from Miao Ghat to Dharampur via Kali Mandir, officials said.

On spotting the militants, personnel of Assam Rifles challenged them. The rebels opened fire with 9mm pistol and a bullet hit the spare wheel of a vehicle of the security forces, the DC said.

''On retaliation by the troops of 11 Assam Rifles, a militant was killed on the spot while the other fled in the cover of darkness,'' Singh said.

A pistol along with the body of the slain rebel was recovered from the encounter site. However, the identity of the dead insurgent is yet to be established, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The DC in an executive order directed extra assistant commissioner (EAC) A J Lungphi to conduct the magisterial inquiry into the incident as per revised guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in cases of death caused in security forces action and submit the report to him within four weeks.

