Safety of dams ensures prosperity of nation: Vice President

Dams have historically been the focal point of social and economic prosperity across the world, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said during a conference on dam safety here on Thursday.

Dhankhar said dams ensure the availability of water for people, which is then used for irrigation.

''I know the importance of water. I know very well what the value of water is for a farmer. Dams protect us not only from floods but also save people from disasters. They protect the lives of millions,'' he said. The roots of water management in India are centuries old, The Vice President said, adding that Indian civilization is the most ancient and prosperous civilisation in the world.

Dhankhar also flagged off Kamakhya Express and Himsagar Express rakes that will serve as a moving billboard for promoting the message of water conservation and management, river rejuvenation, and the importance of potable drinking water and improved sanitation.

Referring to the theme of G-20 i.e. 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', he said that India's successful handling of of G-20 presidency has shown the whole world about the country's great cultural heritage, age-old rich traditions, and values of Indian culture. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar addressed a programme at the Central Sheep and Wool Research Institute, Avikanagar in Tonk district.

He said that farmers and farming-related institutions have made huge contributions to the development of the country.

He said that crores of people are being provided free rice, wheat, and pulses by the Centre. ''This is due to our farmers, and we are getting this ration only because of the farmers,'' Dhankhar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)