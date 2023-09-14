Govt extends tenure of Company Law Committee by one year

The government has extended the tenure of the Company Law Committee by one year.

The tenure of the panel, set up by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in September 2019, was extended last year.

The committee has the mandate for examining and making recommendations to the government on various issues related to the implementation of the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership Act.

''The tenure of the company law committee is hereby further extended by one year i.e till September 16, 2024,'' the corporate affairs ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Currently, the 11-member committee is chaired by the Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil.

The committee was formed/constituted as part of the government's objective of promoting Ease of Living in the country by providing ease of doing business to law-abiding corporates, fostering improved corporate compliance for stakeholders at large and also to address emerging issues having an impact on the working of companies in the country.

Last year, the ministry had extended the panel's tenure till September 16, 2023.

