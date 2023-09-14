Left Menu

Delhi-bound bus falls into pit in Ghaziabad, 24 injured

At least 24 passengers travelling in a roadways bus were injured when the vehicle fell into a pit after going through the roadside railing in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, officials said.Footage of the accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:03 IST
Delhi-bound bus falls into pit in Ghaziabad, 24 injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least 24 passengers travelling in a roadways bus were injured when the vehicle fell into a pit after going through the roadside railing in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, officials said.

Footage of the accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby. The police have obtained the footage. A purported video of the accident being shared on social media shows the bus moving on the innermost lane of the expressway before it suddenly veers left. It is then seen crossing two lanes before breaking through the barricade and falling into the pit.

The bus was on its way to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi from Meerut. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said 24 passengers were injured in the accident. They have been admitted in government and private hospitals. ''Pradeep, the bus driver, told the police that he is not aware how he lost his balance on the steering. The driver was not inebriated,'' the officer said.

All the injured passengers were from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023