Delhi-bound bus falls into pit in Ghaziabad, 24 injured

At least 24 passengers travelling in a roadways bus were injured when the vehicle fell into a pit after going through the roadside railing in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, officials said.

Footage of the accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby. The police have obtained the footage. A purported video of the accident being shared on social media shows the bus moving on the innermost lane of the expressway before it suddenly veers left. It is then seen crossing two lanes before breaking through the barricade and falling into the pit.

The bus was on its way to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi from Meerut. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said 24 passengers were injured in the accident. They have been admitted in government and private hospitals. ''Pradeep, the bus driver, told the police that he is not aware how he lost his balance on the steering. The driver was not inebriated,'' the officer said.

All the injured passengers were from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, the police said.

