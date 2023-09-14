Left Menu

UP Bar Council announces calling off lawyers' strike after talks with chief secretary

We will discuss the Bar Councils decision tomorrow morning and take a decision. The strike by lawyers has affected the judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in district courts of Uttar Pradesh.Police had allegedly lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 in Hapur when they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week ago at that time following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:50 IST
UP Bar Council announces calling off lawyers' strike after talks with chief secretary
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Thursday night announced calling off the statewide strike by lawyers following talks with the chief secretary. Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh have been on a strike since August 30 over alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur the day before.

''The talks with Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were very positive. He has assured that the cases registered against advocates across the state during the movement will be dropped,'' Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Shiv Kishore Gaur told PTI.

He said, ''A committee has been formed regarding the advocates protection law in which there will be a representative from the Bar Council and the proposal for this law will be passed within a set time limit.'' Gaur said, ''The government has accepted the demand for suspension of guilty police officers and transfer of top police officers in Hapur. We are calling off the strike as our demands were accepted.'' Meanwhile, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Ashok Kumar Singh, unaware of the bar council's decision to call off the strike, said, ''We have called for a strike on Friday. We will discuss the Bar Council's decision tomorrow morning and take a decision.'' The strike by lawyers has affected the judicial work in the Allahabad High Court as well as in district courts of Uttar Pradesh.

Police had allegedly lathi-charged lawyers on August 29 in Hapur when they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week ago at that time following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

