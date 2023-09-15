Left Menu

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.The agency had issued the summons on Thursday, asking Kavitha to appear on Friday.Additional Solicitor General ASG S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the ED earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended.She has appeared twice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:55 IST
Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday told the Supreme Court it will extend by 10 days the date of summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The agency had issued the summons on Thursday, asking Kavitha to appear on Friday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the ED earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended.

''She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days,'' Raju told the bench.

The counsel appearing for Kavitha told the bench that she has been summoned for Friday itself.

When the bench fixed the matter for hearing on September 26, her counsel appealed the summons should be deferred till then.

''Do I need to record it or you will do it?,'' Justice Kaul asked Raju. ''We will do it,'' the ASG responded.

The top curt was hearing a plea by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in which she has sought challenged the summons by the ED in the case and requested protection from arrest.

Kavitha had on Thursday said the ED notice issued to her in the case was politically motivated, and that the party's legal team would decide the future course of action on it.

The ED had summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in the case over her alleged involvement in certain irregularities. On March 15, the top court had agreed to hear Kavitha's plea.

She had earlier appeared before the ED in March when she was questioned by the agency. The BRS leader has denied all allegations against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023