45-year-old man held for molesting teenage girl at suburban train station in Thane district

A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a teenage girl while getting down from a suburban train in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Senior Inspector (GRP) Archana Desane said the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Thursday at Dombivili station.

The duo was travelling in the same compartment of the suburban train and while alighting at the station, the man grabbed the girl's hand, Desane said.

After the 16-year-old victim, a junior college student, raised an alarm, commuters present on the platform pinned down the man and handed his over to the GRP, she said.

The accused was arrested and charged under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), said the police officer.

