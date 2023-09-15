Left Menu

45-year-old man held for molesting teenage girl at suburban train station in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:53 IST
45-year-old man held for molesting teenage girl at suburban train station in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a teenage girl while getting down from a suburban train in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Senior Inspector (GRP) Archana Desane said the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Thursday at Dombivili station.

The duo was travelling in the same compartment of the suburban train and while alighting at the station, the man grabbed the girl's hand, Desane said.

After the 16-year-old victim, a junior college student, raised an alarm, commuters present on the platform pinned down the man and handed his over to the GRP, she said.

The accused was arrested and charged under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), said the police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023