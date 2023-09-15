Left Menu

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

It was when Moantis family was preparing for cremation on Thursday, police traced him in Chandigarh where he was living with the woman, the SHO said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:56 IST
Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old believed to be dead by his family was found to be alive by the police just in time, before the wrongly identified body – thought to be him – could be cremated by his kin, officials said on Friday.

Two youths, both 18-years-old, had eloped on August 29 and the woman's family had lodged a complaint against the man for abduction, SHO Akhil Choudhry told newsmen.

Later on September 9, a headless body was found in a drain in Meerut district and the family of Moanti wrongly identified it as his body, the SHO said. The family also alleged that it was a murder, he said.

The body recovered had a tattoo resembling Moanti's, due to which the family misidentified it, police said. It was when Moanti's family was preparing for cremation on Thursday, police traced him in Chandigarh where he was living with the woman, the SHO said. Moanti was a resident of Nona village in Mansurpur police station area.

Choudhry said the wrongly identified body has been returned to Meerut police. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and she will also be produced before a magistrate for recording her statement, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023