Left Menu

Dalit man killed over personal rivalry in UP's Ballia: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:03 IST
Dalit man killed over personal rivalry in UP's Ballia: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man was allegedly killed on Friday after being attacked by a group of people due to a personal rivalry in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The accused killed Sandeep Ram alias Laddu (34), a resident of Chilkahar village, with a knife and also attacked his cousin Vikas in the Garhwar police station area in the afternoon, they said.

Police said Vikas, who was seriously injured in the incident, was first taken to the district hospital and then referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

Angry villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway after the incident.

Police and administration officials reached the spot on receiving information.

Rasra Deputy District Magistrate Sadanand Saroj ended the blockade after assuring the villagers of swift action in the matter and a job to the deceased's wife.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said eight people have been booked under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three of the accused have been detained, police said.

Vikas' father Rajendra Kumar said his son and nephew were called to a spot where they were surrounded and attacked by the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023