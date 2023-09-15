Over 2.33 lakh 'Shilaphalakams' built across 36 states, UTs under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh': Culture Ministry

The first phase of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign has proven to be a ''phenomenal success'' with widespread reach and enormous public participation as over 2.33 lakh 'Shilaphalakams' have been built across 36 States and UTs till date, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

The nationwide campaign was launched on August 9 to pay tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country.

This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation ('Jan Bhagidari') with over two lakh programmes organised across India, the ministry said in a statement.

The campaign features programmes like the establishment of 'Shilaphalakams' dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives like 'Panch Pran Pledge', 'Vasudha Vandan', 'Veeron ka Vandan', which venerates the gallant sacrifices of the bravehearts, it added.

''The first phase of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign has proven to be a phenomenal success with widespread reach and enormous public participation. More than 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams have been built across 36 states/UTs till date'', it said.

Almost four crore 'Panch Pran' pledge selfies have been uploaded on the website to date. Over two lakh braveheart felicitation programmes have been organised across the country. Under the 'Vasudha Vandan' theme, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created, the statement said.

Now the campaign is all set to enter its second phase with Amrit Kalash Yatras planned across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)