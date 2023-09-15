Left Menu

Four Delhi Police personnel to assist CBI probe into Manipur violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:04 IST
Four Delhi Police personnel to assist CBI probe into Manipur violence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four Delhi Police personnel will assist the CBI in the investigation of FIRs on the Manipur violence, it said on Friday.

Three Indian Police Service officers -- Shweta Chauhan, Esha Pandey, Harendra Kumar Singh -- and Inspector Parveen Kumar will assist the central agency in the probe.

According to a letter issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Pramod Kumar Mishra, ''This is in response to a Ministry of Home Affairs letter … I am directed to state that the four officers have been nominated by Delhi Police and their services are placed at the disposal of CBI for the purpose of investigation into the FIRs related to Manipur violence.'' ''This issues with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi,'' the letter, addressed to the CBI director, stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023