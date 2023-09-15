Left Menu

Ukraine says fifth ship leaves Odesa port under temporary corridor

Lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko posted photographs of the vessel on its way, saying it had entered the Black Sea, though Reuters could not immediately verify the date or location. The Puma is the fifth vessel to leave the port of Odesa since Moscow withdrew from the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:22 IST
Ukraine says fifth ship leaves Odesa port under temporary corridor

A bulk carrier has left Ukraine's Odesa port, deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday - the fifth to sail since Russia withdrew from a safe-passage deal for grain ships.

Kubrakov said the Puma carrier, which entered the port on Feb. 19, 2022 and had been unable to depart since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine days later, left Odesa with 14,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 16,000 tonnes of metal. Lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko posted photographs of the vessel on its way, saying it had entered the Black Sea, though Reuters could not immediately verify the date or location.

The Puma is the fifth vessel to leave the port of Odesa since Moscow withdrew from the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets. In response, Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.

Four vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports during the invasion have thus far been able to use the corridor to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023