Rights expert appeals for action to tackle elder abuse
UN News | Updated: 16-09-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 01:35 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Geneva
- Mahler
- Claudia Mahler
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK
COVID-19 vaccine boosters are the best defence: Older adults shouldn’t rely on previous infection for immunity
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more
COVID-19 body bags purchase 'scam': Ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar gets temporary 2-day protection from arrest