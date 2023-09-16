Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., sources say

Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States where he is wanted on drugs charges, two Mexican government officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican media, including news network Milenio, reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited. The Mexican attorney general's office said it had no comment.

Guzman was arrested

in Mexico in January after an intense firefight in the northern state of Sinaloa. The U.S. government asked for his extradition in

February , so he could face drugs charges in a U.S. court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)