Terrorist killed in encounter near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are yet to be ascertained, they said.

''#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

In an update posted around 20 minutes later, it said, ''01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.'' The encounter comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)