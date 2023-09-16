Left Menu

UP: Bike-borne teacher hit by truck on the way to school, dies

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:50 IST
UP: Bike-borne teacher hit by truck on the way to school, dies
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India

A man was killed after a truck hit the motorcycle he was driving in Manjhanpur police station area here on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Akhjal (51), a teacher in the Composite School located in Ten Shah Alamabad village, was on his way to the school on his motorcycle when a truck hit him from behind near Rampur Maduki village on Tenwa Nara Road, said Abhishek Kumar, Circle Officer of Manjhanpur.

He came under the wheels of the truck killing him on the spot, police said.

The body of the deceased teacher has been sent for post-mortem. The truck along with the driver has been taken into custody by the police and further legal action is being taken in the matter, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

