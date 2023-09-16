2 held for Rs 1 crore armed robbery in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing two people of Rs 1 crore in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday. Victim Suresh and his associate Rakesh work for one Kamlesh Shah for transporting his money from one place to another, police said. On Wednesday around 3.30 pm, Shah gave them Rs 1 crore which was to be delivered to someone in Chandni Chowk. The duo took an auto-rickshaw from Milan Cinema for their destination, police said. Around 3.50 pm, when they reached near metro pillar number 147 on Veer Banda VaIragi Marg, four men on two motorcycles came and intercepted the auto-rickshaw, they said.

The pillion riders got down from the motorcycles, snatched the bags containing money from the victims at gunpoint and ran away towards Pratap Nagar Metro Station, a senior police officer said. Police analysed over 200 CCTV cameras and traced the registration number of one of the motorcycles. They conducted multiple raids at Jahangirpuri, Moti Nagar, Sonipat, Karnal, Ambala, Baghpat and Haridwar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Later, two accused persons -- Vikki and Monty alias Pritam Kumar -- were arrested. A motorcycle used in the commission of the offence, a country-made pistol and around Rs 15 lakh cash was recovered from them, the DCP said. The investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused and to recover the robbed money, police added.

