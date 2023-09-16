Left Menu

Assam: Six get life imprisonment for murder

A court in Assams Barpeta district on Saturday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for murdering a man a year-and-a-half ago.Barpeta Additional District and Sessions Judge Narayan Kuri found the six people guilty of murdering Rubul Haque, a resident of Bandali area, on April 16 last year, his familys advocate Jyoti Prasad Das said.

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:14 IST
A court in Assam's Barpeta district on Saturday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for murdering a man a year-and-a-half ago.

Barpeta Additional District and Sessions Judge Narayan Kuri found the six people guilty of murdering Rubul Haque, a resident of Bandali area, on April 16 last year, his family's advocate Jyoti Prasad Das said. Haque's girlfriend had rejected the love interest expressed by one of the convicts, who later conspired with his associates and killed him. The case was taken up in a fast-track court, with the officer-in-charge of Tarabari police station submitting the chargesheet within 90 days.

The convicts are Inzamamul Khan, Saiful Islam, Darog Ali, Lal Mahmud, Badshah Fakir and Faridul Islam.

