Why PM Modi silent on Pakistan trained terrorists' attack on Indian soldiers: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Condemning the Kokernag attack in which three security force officers and a solider were killed in a gunfight with terrorists, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him why he is silent on the killings.Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the NDA government which has claimed that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would come to an end after lifting the Article 370, should now answer where it ended.I condemn that incident.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:28 IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the ‘Kokernag attack’ in which three security force officers and a solider were killed in a gunfight with terrorists, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him why he is ''silent'' on the killings.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the NDA government which has claimed that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would come to an end after lifting the Article 370, should now answer where it ended.

''I condemn that (incident). I don’t understand. When the Pulwama attack took place,… our Prime Minister expressed anger and anguish over the incident. Now he is completely cold and silent. How is it possible? ''He (Modi) claimed that they abrogated Article 370 and the extremism would come to an end. Where it has ended? Terrorists from Pakistan came and killed a Colonel, Major and a Deputy SP. And still the operation is going on,'' he said.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on September 13.

''These Pakistan-trained terrorists are coming and killing our Kashmiri pandits, civilians and our soldiers. Shall we play cricket match (with Pakistan) in Ahmedabad stadium which is named after Narendra Modi?” he mocked.

Owaisi further said as many 20 soldiers, including one from Telangana were killed in Galwan in 2020 during India-China border clash and the Prime Minister ''will do nothing about it''.

Speaking about the special session of the Parliament which is slated to begin from September 18, he said had the agenda been given beforehand, the parliamentarians would have time to prepare and attend the session.

''This is not good for parliamentary democracy,'' he said.

