Odisha: Man killed in clash in Sambalpur
A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed in a clash in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Saturday, police said.
A clash took place between two groups over a dispute regarding the collection of puja donation in Katapali in Burla police station area on Friday night, a police officer said.
The two groups clashed again on Saturday, when one person died after being hit with bamboo sticks while another person was injured, a police officer said, adding a motorcycle was also set on fire in the incident.
Burla SDPO S Dash said the injured is being treated at VIMSAR, Burla and further investigation is underway.
