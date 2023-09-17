Left Menu

Proprietor of pvt firm held for GST fraud in Palghar

Officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax CGST in Maharashtras Palghar have arrested the proprietor of a private company for allegedly availing and passing on fake input tax credit ITC to the tune of Rs 18.66 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Maharashtra’s Palghar have arrested the proprietor of a private company for allegedly availing and passing on fake input tax credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 18.66 crore, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, officers of the investigation wing of CGST Palghar commissionerate on Friday arrested Dhiren Chandrakant Shah, proprietor of M/s Archana Impex, he said.

Shah in his statement revealed that he had started Archana Impex & M/s. Archana Enterprises on the instructions of one Pravin Devichand Rajawat, the official said.

The arrested accused passed on fake ITC of Rs 8.8 crore and availed Rs 9.86 crore by furnishing fake invoices without supplying goods or services, he said, adding that Shah has been arrested under the CGST Act, 2017.

