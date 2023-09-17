Left Menu

MP: Eight villagers swept away in Jhabua pond embankment cave-in, two bodies recovered

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight persons were swept away after the embankment of a pond collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night amid heavy rains in Bahadur Pada village in Thandla tehsil, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Magistrate Tarun Jain said.

''Two bodies were recovered this morning, while search for the others, comprising three women and as many children, is underway,'' he said.

The pond was constructed some 20-25 years ago by the state rural engineering department, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

