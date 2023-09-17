Left Menu

Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter with police in Haryana's Faridabad

A criminal wanted in multiple cases of robbery, Balraj, was shot dead and two of his associates were arrested following a brief encounter with police here, officials said on Sunday.However, Balrajs family alleged that he was murdered by police. The post-mortem examination will be conducted by a board of doctors, he said.Balraj was wanted in four cases of robbery and snatching.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:33 IST
Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter with police in Haryana's Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal wanted in multiple cases of robbery, Balraj, was shot dead and two of his associates were arrested following a brief encounter with police here, officials said on Sunday.

However, Balraj's family alleged that he was murdered by police. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, according to the officials.

The Crime Branch of Sector 48 received information late on Saturday night that Balraj alias Balwinder alias Ballu of Pavata Mahabatabad village and his two associates were going to commit a crime, police said.

A crime branch team chased the car-borne trio and asked them to stop, they said.

''When they asked the three to stop, they opened fire at the Crime Branch team and a bullet hit a police vehicle. Balraj was shot in retaliatory firing by police and his associates were nabbed.

''Balraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,'' a senior police officer said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

''The inquiry will be conducted by Judicial Magistrate Naurang Sharma. The post-mortem examination will be conducted by a board of doctors,'' he said.

Balraj was wanted in four cases of robbery and snatching. He got married eight years ago and is survived by three children, among other family members.

After the incident, Balraj's family members and people from his village started gathering at Badshah Khan Hospital, where his body was brought for post-mortem examination.

His family members alleged he was murdered by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023