Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter with police in Haryana's Faridabad

A criminal wanted in multiple cases of robbery, Balraj, was shot dead and two of his associates were arrested following a brief encounter with police here, officials said on Sunday.

However, Balraj's family alleged that he was murdered by police. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, according to the officials.

The Crime Branch of Sector 48 received information late on Saturday night that Balraj alias Balwinder alias Ballu of Pavata Mahabatabad village and his two associates were going to commit a crime, police said.

A crime branch team chased the car-borne trio and asked them to stop, they said.

''When they asked the three to stop, they opened fire at the Crime Branch team and a bullet hit a police vehicle. Balraj was shot in retaliatory firing by police and his associates were nabbed.

''Balraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,'' a senior police officer said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

''The inquiry will be conducted by Judicial Magistrate Naurang Sharma. The post-mortem examination will be conducted by a board of doctors,'' he said.

Balraj was wanted in four cases of robbery and snatching. He got married eight years ago and is survived by three children, among other family members.

After the incident, Balraj's family members and people from his village started gathering at Badshah Khan Hospital, where his body was brought for post-mortem examination.

His family members alleged he was murdered by police.

