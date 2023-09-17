3 killed in lightning strike in Odisha
17-09-2023
Three persons were killed in a lightning strike in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred this afternoon at Biruala village in the district when they were taking shelter under a tree during heavy rain, they said.
The deceased have not been identified yet.
The bodies have been taken to Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.
