'Vishwakarma Yojana' to help marginalised contribute to nation building: Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:29 IST
'Vishwakarma Yojana' to help marginalised contribute to nation building: Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will help the marginalised section of the country to become active members in nation-building.

It will also create an ecosystem in which Indians will be equipped with skill sets to compete with the best of the world, he said.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Guwahati, Sonowal said, "PM Vishwakarma Yojana is yet another testimony of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards upliftment of all and everyone in the society." PM Modi launched the scheme nationwide on Sunday for traditional artisans and craftspeople on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Under the programme, they will be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Sonowal, the minister of ports, shipping and waterways, said, ''The programme will help the marginalised section of the country to become active members in nation-building.'' It will also help create a new ecosystem of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said. India has already become the fifth largest economy in the world and schemes like the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will further accelerate the nation's growth, the minister said.

"With the empowerment of our traditional artisans, the country takes another step forward towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita were also present at the programme here.

