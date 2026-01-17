Emotional Reunion as Stranded Indians Return from Unrest-Hit Iran

Amid escalating unrest in Iran, poignant scenes unfolded at Delhi airport, with families reuniting with loved ones who managed to return from the crisis-hit nation.

The returning Indians, including many students, faced tense conditions exacerbated by internet shutdowns. Their return brought a much-needed sense of relief, said some, as they embraced their eagerly awaiting families.

The Indian Embassy's role was crucial, restoring communication and guiding stranded individuals. As Iran's protests evolved into broader political demands, the Embassy urged Indians to leave promptly and advised against traveling back for the foreseeable future.

