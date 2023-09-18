China, Malta to work together to promote China-EU ties -Chinese state media
Updated: 18-09-2023 05:08 IST
China and Malta have agreed to work together to promote China-European Union cooperation, Chinese state media said on Monday.
China hopes Malta would continue to play a positive role in development of China-EU relations, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a Saturday meeting with his Malta counterpart Ian Borg.
