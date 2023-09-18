PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday.
Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.
The prime minister will start the discussion on ''Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings,'' the sources said. It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements
- Parliament
- Narendra Modi
- House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc will defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir
Delhi Congress announces coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi
West Bengal: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year, Mamata Banerjee appoints TMC's new IT & Social Media unit members
WB Dhupguri bypoll: A litmus test for parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Punjab Cong opposes any alliance with AAP, Warring says will fight all Lok Sabha seats