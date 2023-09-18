Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:53 IST
PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday.

Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.

The prime minister will start the discussion on ''Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings,'' the sources said. It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

