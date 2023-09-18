Left Menu

Red Cross sends humanitarian convoys to Karabakh in first reopening since December blockade

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday that it had sent humanitarian convoys to the breakaway Karabakh region from Armenia and Azerbaijan simultaneously, reopening the road link to Armenia blockaded since December. The Lachin road, which connects Armenia and Karabakh, did not immediately reopen, with Armenian and French aid convoys continuing to idle at the beginning of the corridor.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:17 IST
Red Cross sends humanitarian convoys to Karabakh in first reopening since December blockade
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday that it had sent humanitarian convoys to the breakaway Karabakh region from Armenia and Azerbaijan simultaneously, reopening the road link to Armenia blockaded since December. "The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is today bringing shipments of wheat flour and essential medical items to people in need via the Lachin Corridor and the Aghdam road," it said in a statement referring to the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has an overwhelmingly ethnic Armenian population which won de facto independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a lengthy war. Azerbaijan has effectively blockaded Karabakh since December 2022, causing acute hunger in the region.

Azerbaijan and the Karabakh separatist administration agreed to simultaneously reopen the two roads earlier this month, with a single Russian aid truck entering Karabakh from Azerbaijan, in the first restoration of direct transport links since 1988. The Lachin road, which connects Armenia and Karabakh, did not immediately reopen, with Armenian and French aid convoys continuing to idle at the beginning of the corridor. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023