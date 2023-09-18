Left Menu

Water released from dams amid incessant rains in Nashik

Water was released from various dams in Maharashtras Nashik due to incessant rains in the district over the last two days, an official said on Monday.According to the irrigation department, 567 cusecs of water were released from Gangapur dam on Saturday night and the discharge was increased to 1,106 cusecs by Sunday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water was released from various dams in Maharashtra's Nashik due to incessant rains in the district over the last two days, an official said on Monday.

According to the irrigation department, 567 cusecs of water were released from Gangapur dam on Saturday night and the discharge was increased to 1,106 cusecs by Sunday. At least 218 cusecs of water were released from Palkhed dam on Kadwa river on Monday morning, the official said, adding that farmers and people residing on the banks of the river have been alerted. Trimbakeshwar and Dindori areas received incessant rainfall in the last two days and the showers continued in most parts of the district on Monday as well, he said. Nashik city has received 5 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, he said. At present, there is 81 per cent water stock in all dams in the district, including Gangapur, Palkhed, Chankapur and Darna, the official said. Alandi, Waghad, Bhavali, Haranbari, Waldevi, Kelzar and Nandur-Madhyameshwar dams have also reached their capacity, he said.

If the rains continue, the discharge of water will be increased in phases. The water level in Godavari river may rise due to the discharge of water from Ganagapur dam.

